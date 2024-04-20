Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 211,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $55.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

