New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance makes up approximately 0.3% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,940. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMFC

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.