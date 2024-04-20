NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,090.68 or 1.00050755 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00102949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

