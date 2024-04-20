Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $6.90. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 9,676 shares.

Nicholas Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 134.48%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 616,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

