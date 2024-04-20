Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,872 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

