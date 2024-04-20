Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. 2,066,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

