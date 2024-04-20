Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.69. 334,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,080. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

