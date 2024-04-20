Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.82 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.78. 8,404,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,079. The company has a market capitalization of $318.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

