Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

