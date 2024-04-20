Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $72.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $72,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. 758,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

