Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,139 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 1,623,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.