Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 14,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $70.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

