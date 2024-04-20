Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,761 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

