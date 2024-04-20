Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 8,295 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $48.93. 10,303,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.