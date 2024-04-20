Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 8,766 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 2,535,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

