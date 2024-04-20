Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.31

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.31 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.77). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), with a volume of 55,096 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.49. The company has a market cap of £8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Get Northern Bear alerts:

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.26%. Northern Bear’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.