One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).
One Heritage Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.29 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 1.36.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than One Heritage Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.