Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

