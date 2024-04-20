Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 147,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,539. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

