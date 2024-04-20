Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.40. 4,161,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

