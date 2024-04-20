Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

