Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Oxen has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $5,327.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,244.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.15 or 0.00786507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00131477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00181558 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00048696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00108165 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,582,750 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

