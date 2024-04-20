Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 0.4%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

