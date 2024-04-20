Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $12.01. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 2,575 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

