Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

GNW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 2,307,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

