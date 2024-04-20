Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,926 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,617. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.