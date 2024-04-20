Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

