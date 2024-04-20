Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,363 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 123,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,078. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.53 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

