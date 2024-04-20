Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.