Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.58 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.46. 1,272,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.24 and its 200-day moving average is $313.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.