Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,775. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

