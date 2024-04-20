Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 259,356 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.