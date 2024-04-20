Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

