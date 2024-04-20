Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 4,689,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

