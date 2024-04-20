Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $146.22 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

