Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.90. 1,780,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

