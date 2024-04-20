Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

