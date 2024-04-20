Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,713. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

