Planning Directions Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,681 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR stock remained flat at $49.92 during trading hours on Friday. 279,300 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

