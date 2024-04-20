Planning Directions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 684,569 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

