Planning Directions Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.53 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day moving average is $207.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

