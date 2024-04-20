Planning Directions Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.40. 436,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,750. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

