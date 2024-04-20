Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

