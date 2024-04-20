Powell Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PAVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 1,303,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

