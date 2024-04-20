Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $322.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.24 and its 200 day moving average is $313.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

