Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

