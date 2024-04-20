Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.78. 1,484,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,519. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

