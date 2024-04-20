Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $157.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.45.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.