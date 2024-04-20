Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.29. 1,526,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day moving average is $242.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

