Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.25. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 42,254 shares traded.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 113.48%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

